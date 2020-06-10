passed away at home on Monday, June 8, 2020 in his 73rd year. Beloved father of Melanie Newman (Steve Jasinski) and Jack Newman (Lindsay). Cherished grandfather of Aeris and Amberle Newman. Loving brother of Judy Depass and Sharla Moore. Dear uncle of Terry Doan and Darrel Moore and great uncle of Kira Doan and Terry Doan Jr. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends. He was predeceased by his father Velmour "Babe" Newman and mother Dorice "Bobby" Newman. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements in care of the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 10, 2020.