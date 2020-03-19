|
|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in his 64th year. Beloved husband of 36 ½ years to Cynthia. Loving Dad to Jennifer (Keegan), Jacqueline (David), Jeffrey (Amy) and Justin (Vanessa). Cherished Pop's to Madeline, Nora and Owen. He will be dearly missed by his fur baby Ruby. Son to Marjorie (the late Syd) and John (Jean). Brother to the late Daniel, the late Kelly, Randy (Shelly), Luke (Deborah) and Sharon. Devoted son-in-law to Dorothy Meredith. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Jack's family is greatly appreciative to the staff at Zoro Muffler for their ongoing support throughout his illness. A special thank you to the staff and Nurses in the chemo clinic at the Walker Family Cancer Center, especially Colleen, Stacey, Dr. Wasserman and the Palliative team Sally and Christopher for their care and compassion. In accordance with Jack's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service in the funeral home at 12 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Center. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020