On April 2, 2020, we lost a loving husband, Dad, Grandpa and friend. He passed peacefully at the Welland Hospital surrounded by the love of his wife and four children. Jack is survived by his wife Anne, his children, Jennifer (Kris) Renaud, Jeff (Megan) Sturch, Renee Lavigne (Randy Beres) and Michel Pellerin (Natalie Dirksen). He was a cherished Grandpa to Jordin, Eric, Mitchell, Danielle, Jessica, Michaela, Owen, Sophie, Cailey and brother to Donna (Claude) Maurice and Dave (Barb) White. Anyone who knew Buzz can attest to him being a brilliant mechanical technologist. He worked for several local companies in the Niagara Region - Union Carbide, Page Hersey and retired from the St. Lawrence Seaway in 2011. These skills were then carried into being an accomplished and talented designer and wood worker during his evening hours at home. As much as he enjoyed being creative, one of his greatest joys was to ride his Harley with Anne. Many trips were taken and he finally experienced riding in the desert of Arizona, an item on his bucket list. Family and friends will miss his barbecues, his sense of humour, the 31 nights and all of his love and care. His life was full of wonderful memories for everyone. Special thanks to Dr. Makar and his angels in ICU. Arrangements are entrusted to the H. L. Cudney Funeral Home and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lung Health Foundation (lunghealth.ca) or a . Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020