The family of the late Jack Sutton wish to express our most sincere thanks and gratitude to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the numerous memorial donations, beautiful flowers, cards, gift baskets and kind messages. They were all greatly appreciated. Thank you Rev. Katherine Morgan of St. John's Anglican church and for the Veterans that gave an emotional military farewell to our beloved Jack. A special thanks to Gary Cooper for his bagpipe ceremonies at the church and burial, and to Linda, Christopher & Eleanor for your kind words and fond reflection of Jack. Daniel Haine and staff of Haine Funeral Home, your high level of professionalism and caring nature was much appreciated. Sincerely, the Sutton family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 25, 2020
