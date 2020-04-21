|
Chippawa - Jack Tanner, 90, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Greater Niagara Hospital, Niagara Falls where he succumbed to injuries after a fall at home. He leaves his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Dravecky) Tanner; his sons Ian (Kristine), and James (Michelle); his late brother James "Jim" (Marie), late sister Norma, and brother David; granddaughters Kasey and Ashley (Ian); and many beloved nieces, nephews, close friends and neighbours. Born and raised in Niagara Falls, the son of Scottish immigrants John and Mary (Baird) Tanner. In his early years, Jack was a well-read boy and took interest in all kinds of sports. After graduating from Stamford (High School) Collegiate in 1946, he attended University of Toronto, graduating in 1952 with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Chemical Engineering. He met his wife, Betty in 1955 while a member at Niagara Falls Badmintin Club shortly after he started working as an engineer at The Welland Chemical plant, American Cyanamid Company where he worked for 40+ years, retiring in 1991 from the Niagara Falls plant as a Vice President.Jack and Betty were married in 1959 welcoming sons Ian, 1968 and James, 1970. In 1975 Jack accepted an offer to head up a division in Hannibal, Missouri. After 5 years the family returned to Niagara settling in Fonthill where the Tanners resided until 2003. That year brought a new move to Chippawa followed by the acquisition of a winter home in Leesburg, Florida where Jack and Betty drove every trip until this past season. Jack not only took pride in his lustrous career at Cyanamid, and providing for his beloved family, he was an avid golfer shooting a game equal to his age. Jack's business savvy blended with equal parts collaborator and golf enthusiast partnered with some like-minded friends in 1963 and turned an old farm property near Lyon's Creek, Niagara Falls into Willodell Golf Course. Among his many accomplishments on the fairway, Jack, a founding owner-member become club champion at Willodell. Services will not be held at this time. A celebration of life will be arranged once federal guidelines limiting social gatherings are lifted.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 21, 2020