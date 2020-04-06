|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Welland County General Hospital Woolcott Wing on Friday April 3, 2020 at the age of 76years. Jack will be dearly missed by his best friend and companion Laura Dekker, beloved father of John (Linda) and Todd, brother of Patricia Dame (late Joe), grandchildren Kassidi, Khloe, Ashely and Chelsea. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Olive Bidgood. Jack retired from Vale (INCO) after 40 years of service. In his spare time, he loved to play golf, pool and moose hunting. He was a member of the Port Colborne 8 ball league and Port Colborne Men's Euchre league and the Canadian Corps Association #43. He will also be missed by his many friends at Tim Horton's. As per Jack's wishes, cremation has taken place, there will be no visitation or service. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME 135 Clarence St. Port Colborne. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 6, 2020