After a life filled with faith, family and friends, it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing our loving and devoted husband, father, opa and opapa who was called into the arms of his Lord, surrounded by his three children, on April 28th in his 94th year. Jacob is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Susanna; his children Vic (Kim); Lorena (Hugh, 2016) and Florrie; grandchildren Joel (Christina); Michael (Stephanie); Troy; Elyse (Samantha); Robyn (Dan); and Samantha (Darren) as well as 12 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Jacob's life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee (mcccanada.ca) Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 1, 2020.