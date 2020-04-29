|
|
With his loving family near him, Jack passed away of natural causes on Monday, April 27, 2020 in his 94th year. In 1926, at the age of 5 months, Jack emigrated from Russia to Saskatchewan with his parents. They settled there until their move to Ontario in 1945. In 1954, Jack married Agnes Sawatzky. Four children were gifted to them. In late 1964 he returned to university which led to a career in teaching. Jack was an active man who loved nature. In the last 10 years of his life, illness prevented him from being as active as he would have liked. The last year of his life was spent in full care at Vineland United Mennonite Home. We are grateful to the staff there for all of their wonderful care. He leaves behind his wife Agnes, son David, daughter Deb (Greg Cassidy), Karen (Wes Hubert) and Kathy (Tom Bartlett), nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. We will all miss our wonderful husband, father and grandfather whose heart was so big and so full of love. A graveside service has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 29, 2020