God saw you getting tired, A cure was not to be. He wrapped you in His loving arms And whispered "Little Jacob, come to me". You suffer no more, You play with the angels. We love you and miss you More than words can say. Love always, Mommy, Daddy and sister Sarah Run little Angel, Run! God bless everyone who donated to "JACOB'S GIFT Blanket Donation". You helped comfort sick children in the hospital in memory of Jacob. The total to date is 2,589 blankets. Thank You so much from our hearts for helping us with our mission of giving comfort and love to these very precious children.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 26, 2020