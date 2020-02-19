|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jacqueline Fox on February 15, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital. She will be greatly missed by son Donald Fox (Sandra Secord), daughter Helen Fox (Peter Stevenson) and cousin Eleanor (Tot) Hyatt. Predeceased by her parents Frederick Wilson and Helen Cohoe. She will also be missed by her furry companion Noelle. She had a long and lustrous line of careers here in Niagara Falls. From the Spirella Corset Factory, Niagara Falls Hydro then to Roseberg Contract Furnishings and retired from Muller's Meats. During her retirement years you could find her in her favourite chair with her iPad playing Candy Crush with Noelle looking over her shoulder. Donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Ontario Veterinary College - Pet Trust will be appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020