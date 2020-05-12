From the comfort of his home, Jacques "Ti Lou" Giroux peacefully joined his ancestors on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 74. Beloved Papa of Thalia Hiscoe and Jessica Ingrao (Max), former spouse to the mother of his beautiful children, Valerie Saari (O'Brien). Cherished Grandpapa of Jack, Sam and Iris. Dear brother of Dick Giroux (Sonya), and adored Uncle to Jason (Anièle), Roxanne (Allister), Alain (Mona), and Nadine. Jacques is reunited with his siblings Richard and Carole (Gilles), and his beloved parents Aurélien & Rachelle (Chénier). To all who knew him, Jacques was a kind-hearted spirit whose character and sense of humour never ceased to amaze. Born and raised in Buckingham, Quebec, Jacques' early days were spent doing the things he loved the most: playing hockey and working in the sawmill with his father. Upon moving to Dunnville in 1967, Jacques was eager to be a founding team member for the new manufacturing plant in Port Maitland. Jacques never looked back giving 42 years of loyal service to the plant, and made many lasting and treasured friendships along the way. During those years Jacques was also proud of the time he spent working at Jim's Sports Shop and coaching minor hockey in Dunnville.The family extends their deepest gratitude to the many frontline caregivers who made Jacques' final ride on his Harley Davidson a beautiful one. Heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Blake, LHIN, the many dedicated palliative nurses from CBI Home Health, and the compassionate PSWs from St. Elizabeth and VON. Lasty, the love, support and friendship of Uncle John Donaldson has been a beacon of light over the years for Jacques and his family. Arrangements are entrusted to the BALLARD-MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad St. E., Dunnville. A private family service and burial will take place. Donations to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Niagara would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences and donations please visit www.ballardminorfh.ca. Nous t'aimons, Ti Lou - la vie c'est un cadeau.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 12, 2020.