Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Jacquie on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Bryan for 61 years. Loving mother of Debbie Robertson (Alex) and the late Michelle Morgan. Adored Nana of Bryan (Becky) and Tara (Farrell). Fondly remembered by Meaghan Robertson (Kyle) and Melissa Skeoch (Matt) and their families and Brian Sharpe. Jacquie emigrated from Wales to Niagara Falls, Canada in 1964. She was highly involved with Girl Guides, Pathfinders, Choralis Comerata, and an active member of Stamford Presbyterian Church and Choir. Jacquie enjoyed sailing and is a lifetime member of Dalhousie Yacht Club. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON, on Thursday from 3-6 p.m. A service to commemorate the life of Jacquie, will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. As expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Stamford Presbyterian Church Accessibility Fund would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
