With great sadness we announce the passing of our dear Faja Jake with his family by his side. Loving husband of the late Karen (2018). Dear Father to Barb (Anthony Cameron) and Laurie (Tim Robins). Brother of Dorothy Lauzon (the late Rene 2014). Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and good friends Rob and Pauline Kent. Visitation will take place at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. as well as Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. A private Family Graveside Service will take place following the visitation. Memorial donations may be made to ProKids-YMCA Niagara. Due to the Ontario Health concerns, there are to be only 10 non-employees on the funeral home property at any time by order of the Premier: all attendees must be 2 metres apart. The province mandates that guests who wish to attend the visitation must schedule a time with the funeral home, 905-937-4444. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 9, 2020.