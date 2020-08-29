1/1
James ADAMS
It is with great sadness that the family of James (Jim) Adams announce his passing on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Deeply loved and treasured husband of Cathy (Ruediger) for 45 years. Father of Bill and Tom (Julie) and grandfather of Sadie, Aurora and Ellis. Predeceased by his parents Carl and Augusta (Weaver) Adams, and his sister Bonnie. Jim was a respected chiropractor in Welland for over 30 years who showed great care and concern for all the patients he served in the community. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman who eagerly looked forward to his yearly trips to Northern Ontario. Those wishing to honour Jim's memory should consider supporting organ transplantation programs by registering with "Gift of Life" organ and tissue donation. The family will receive friends at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., Vineland on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. A private family service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Due to Covid restrictions, masks will be required and all physical distancing rules will apply. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
