James Albert COBURN
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dad on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving father of Cheryl and Karen Coburn. Proud grandfather of Taylor (Ashley), Jordan (Nabil), Carley (Kim), Jesse and Amy. Great grandfather of Rahim and Malik. Predeceased by his loving wife Shirley of 46 years. Jim lived his life to the fullest. Loved fishing and hockey and sharing those with his grandchildren. GO HABS GO!!!! Jim will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him. A private family interment will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens Fonthill. A Celebration of dad's life will take place at a later date.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Interment
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
