Surrounded by family, James, more affectionately known as 'Jim', passed away at home on June 4, 2020 at the age of 79. Predeceased by his daughter Sheryl Thornton (2019). Lovingly remembered by his wife Barbara Thornton. Cherished father of daughter Karen (Glen) Howarth. Wise grandfather ('GRAMPS') to Kaitlynn and Ryan Howarth. Father-in-law of Blair Walker. Jim was greatly loved, respected and highly regarded by family, friends and colleagues. Always there, to offer a helping hand, offer a word of wisdom or share his friendly nature. He will be sorrowfully missed. Jim was born in Toronto and began working in 1960 for Royal Trust in Estates and Trust Administration and raising a family before taking a position with Lincoln Trust as a Trust Officer and moving to St. Catharines in 1972. From 1974 to 1985 Jim worked once again for Royal Trust as an Estates and Trust Department Manager. In 1985 Jim retired to pursue his interest in photography. He opened up a studio in downtown St. Catharines, which he operated for three years offering photography and darkroom services. As his family would attest to Jim was a quiet man; yet had a keen interest to serve others and make friends. Evidenced by the love for his family and in the latter part of his life's part-time work. From 2005 to present Jim worked as a parts driver for Performance Chrysler in St. Catharines where he was highly respected not only for his dedication to the job but also for the many friendships he made at the 'shops' he delivered parts to. In his life Jim pursued many interests; particularly the outdoors and photography, he was an active member of the Pinecrest Pistol Club and was especially interested in flying. He held a pilot's licence for a time then took up RC flying as a member of the GNATS which he continued as a hobby up until present. Jim's life was a life fully lived. The outpouring of support by friends and colleagues for his family at this time has revealed the true measure of his life and his legacy. We love you and will miss you Jim. In honouring Jim's wishes a private family service has taken place. Memorial donations to Wellspring Niagara would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 6, 2020.