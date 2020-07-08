GALPIN, James Allen (Al) - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Al on Sunday, July 05th, 2020. Beloved husband to Rose Marie of 49 years, brother to 5 brothers and 2 sisters and a very special and giving uncle and great uncle to so many nieces and nephews who adored him. Al enjoyed his many years of service as a Fire Fighter with the Welland Fire Department. He lived a full life enjoying many vacations and travels abroad with his wife and family members, and after his retirement becoming a snowbird in Florida. He loved the many extended family get-togethers and was an active uncle partaking in game playing, walks and spoiling the children. He will be missed from this earth by all, but will live on in our hearts and memories forever. Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, a private family service and burial will take place at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY. In lieu of flowers, donation in Al's memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Children's Miracle Network.