Passed away peacefully Friday evening in the comfort of his home and the company of his loving wife Gloria after a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Beloved husband of Gloria for 37 years. Loving father of David, Stephen (Marissa), and Brandon (Vanessa). Grandfather of Madelyn, Athan, Alexa, and Adler. Brother to Julian (Christine) and Jeannie. Predeceased by his parents Ilko and Honorata (nee Brzd?k). Jim loved to golf, coach sports, keep his lawn in immaculate shape, drive his John Deere, and spend time with his children and grandchildren. Starting from the humblest of beginnings he rose to have an incredibly successful career as a leader in the Aerospace industry spanning many decades, including the turnaround of Magellan Aerospace. Jim will be dearly missed and remembered for many things including his honesty, integrity, wisdom, work ethic, selflessness, big heart, quick wit, and sense of humour. Our world is a lesser place without him. Keeping with Jim's wishes, funeral arrangements have been entrusted with GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. The family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, November 25th, from 2:30 P.M. - 4:30 P.M. and 5:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M. A graveside service will be held on, Thursday, November 26th at 11 A.M. at Victoria Lawn Cemetery with a private family reception to follow. If so desired, in memory of Jim and to raise awareness for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, please make donations to the Steve Ludzik Centre for Parkinson's Rehab. Online guest-book: www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
