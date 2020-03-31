|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce that Jim died peacefully at home on Friday, March 27 surrounded by the love of his family. He was the beloved husband of Marge, cherished father of Andrew of Niagara Falls and Cameron of St Thomas, and father-in-law to Tracey and Krista, very proud grandpa to Ron, Jacob, Ben, Rachel, Callum and Emmett, loving brother of Neil and Ronald and brother-in-law of Robert and Sheila Doak, George Davidson, Inga Dempsey and Louise Jackson and fond uncle of his many nieces and nephews. He is, predeceased by his parents Isabel and Neil, his sisters Sarah (Meissner), Isabella (Davidson) and Margaret (Novak), his brothers Edward and John - his sisters-in-law Earla and Betty and brothers-in-law Seige Meissner and Bill Novak. Jim was a proud Scotsman who was born in Bishopbriggs and grew up in Auchinairn. He came to Canada with his family at age 16 and settled in Niagara Falls. He joined the Canadian armed forces as a member of the Royal Canadian Regiment with the NATO peacekeeping forces in Germany. He spent his later career in corrections and security. He loved people and would strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere and for sure there would be a joke included. He was a diehard Leaf's and Blue Jays fan and a treasure hunter. He was kind and loving - a gentle giant - for whom family was everything. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. "When death's dark stream I ferry o're. A time that surely shall come. In heaven itself I'll ask no more than just a Highland welcome." Cremation has taken place and arrangements are entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or to Hospice Niagara. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 31, 2020