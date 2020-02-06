|
|
Peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at home after a long enjoyable life. Loving husband of Frances Munro (nee Malbeuf) for almost 60 years. Devoted father to Terry (Kathy) Munro and Warren (Lorraine) Munro. Cherished grandfather to Cameron, James (Kayla), Kristen (Kyle), Colleen (Anton) and Josh (Erin) and great-granddaughter, Kiera. Dear brother of MaryAnn (the late Howard) Stratton, Laverne (Gary) Grant, Vera (Winston) MacKinnon. Predeceased by his parents (Onie) Sophrona (Hoover) and Vern Cameron Munro and brother Donald Cameron Munro. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, and friends. James worked in a financial capacity through four provinces with several companies including Dominion Bridge, Manitoba Bridge, Provincial Crane and Otis Elevator. He was passionate about basketball and both played for and was Head Coach of the University of Alberta Golden Bears in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The family will receive loved ones for visiting at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Niagara Falls, Ontario on Friday, February 7th from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, February 8th, family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Stamford Lane United Church, 3855 St. Peter Avenue Niagara Falls, Ontario. A Funeral Service in Celebration of James' life will be held on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Project Share of Niagara Falls in memory of James would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 6, 2020