Peacefully on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Margaret-Ann (nee Young) for 50 years. Loving father of Darren (Mary Ann) and Tara (Stephen) Kochan. Dear grandfather of Julia, Lucas, Grace-Ann, Carter. Brother of Sharon (George) Hogarth, Barbara (Greg) George, Paul (Lorie) Peacock, Kevin (Peacock) and the late Donna Gould. Jim worked for Enbridge Gas for 25 years and Shabri Properties retiring in 2012. He enjoyed travelling with his wife, spending time with his grandchildren and sitting in his rocker on the the front porch. Special thanks to the nurses at the Greater Niagara General Hospital for their care. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store