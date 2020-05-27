James Felix ZMUDCZYNSKI
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jim on May 25, 2020 after a courageous but short battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Penny (Fraleigh) and devoted father to his three sons AJ (Tracy) Adam (Jennifer) and Steve (Nicole). He worshipped his grandchildren Mason, Macklin, Harrison and Molly and our little Angel in Heaven Declan. Jim loved spending time with his family and friends and will be remembered for his kind heart and being a wonderful husband, father and grandpa. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In Jim's memory donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, McMaster Children's Hospital or the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Hamilton.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 27, 2020.
