James GRACIE

James GRACIE In Memoriam
In loving memory of a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grand father who passed away 22 years ago on January 22. If we had all the world to give We'd give it all and more To hear your voice and see your smile And greet you at the door. But all we can do, dear father Is go and tend your grave, And leave behind tokens of love To the best father God has ever made. Lovingly remembered and never forgotten, ~ your daughter Patricia, son-in-law David and granddaughters Jennifer, Lisa, Lindsay and great-grandsons Daniel, Dustyn and Derryk XOX
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020
