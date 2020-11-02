1/
James MANTINI
On Thursday, October 29, 2020, with much sadness and heavy hearts we said goodbye to Jim (James) Mantini, husband to Kathy (Burton) Mantini of 49 years and their two sons Greg Mantini and Keith (Lise) Mantini. Jim was the very proud grandfather to Joshua and Jessica Mantini and a special Boppi to Paige Mantini. Jim loved his family and his infectious smile and gentleness was always present. Jim was predeceased by his parents James and Ann Mantini, his brother Tom Mantini, sister Dianne and brother-in-law Terry Douglas. Jim is survived by his brother David (JoAnne) Mantini, Linda (Barry) Newhouse, Bev (Rick) Dillman, Justine Felice and his sister-in-law Anne Mantini. Jim will be missed by his many nephews and nieces who he dearly loved. Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines. A Funeral Service for Jim will follow at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations to Wellspring Niagara would be appreciated by the family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing is in effect. All guests MUST wear a mask. Seating for Funeral Service limited to 65 people.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
George Darte Funeral Home
NOV
7
Funeral service
03:00 PM
George Darte Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
