With gratitude for a life well lived, we announce the passing of James McBennett in his 92nd year in the early morning hours of May 8, 2020. James spent his final days at home looking out over the lake while surrounded by the love and laughter of his children and grandchildren. James was born in Armagh, Ireland and travelled to Glasgow, Scotland where he met the love of his life, Helen. They immigrated to Canada in 1975 and settled in St. Catharines Ontario where they built a home and many lifelong friendships in the years which followed. Now reunited with Helen (2009), James leaves behind a legacy of kindness, love and wonderful memories for his beloved daughter Lynsey, son-in law Dave and his grandchildren Brennan, Bryer and Belle whom he adored and was treasured by. He was cherished by his son Craig who will ensure that his granddaughter Maisie will continue to remember what an incredible man her grandpa was. James found the greatest pleasure in spending time with his family. While he so enjoyed the many vacations we took together, he found as much joy in the simple everyday things he got to experience and if there was a soccer game and an ice cream or coffee involved, that was the best! James was a very hard-working man who spent his career as a truck mechanic. He had a love of music and enjoyed learning to play the accordion and organ over the years. He was always up for attending a concert and had an appreciation of the artists and orchestra at every single one he experienced. James also had an incredible love for animals and we find comfort knowing he is reunited with his beloved black labrador, Bentley who brought each other so much joy for many years. We are truly blessed to have been loved and cared for by such a kind and gentle man who put his family first his entire life. We will miss his beautiful blue eyes forever but find comfort that they will watch over us for all our years to come. We love you Dad and will always make sure to "watch the road". Arrangements have been entrusted to George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Private burial at St. John's Cemetery, Port Dalhousie. Donations to McMaster Children's Hospital would be appreciated by the family On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 10, 2020.