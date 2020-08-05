1/
James (Muscles) MUNRO
Passed away at his residence while surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 66 years. Born in Port Colborne, he has lived in this area all of his life. Survived by his beloved wife Dorothy van der Ende, Loving children Ryan (Lisa), Jennifer Munro (Don). Predeceased by his sisters Rhonda Munro and Lori White. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. If so desired memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Davidson Funeral Homes
