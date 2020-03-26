Home

Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
With his sons at the NHS - General Site on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (2017) for 56 years. Loving father of David & Margaret and Ian & Adrienne. Father-in-law of Catherine. Devoted grandfather of Jack (Andrea), Alex, Hamish, Mary, Camryn, Meghan and Vanessa (Calvin) and great-grandfather of Holden and Effie. Jim was a longtime member of the Irish Club of St. Catharines A reflection of Jim's life will take place at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St. at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the . On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca BUTLER (905) 646-6322.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 26, 2020
