Of Welland, peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Monday November 16, 2020 at the age of 74. Loving and devoted husband of Betty Bray (nee Blundell) for 55 years. Cherished father of Karen Dobrint, Michael Bray (Mara) and Shelly Rose (Gerry). Proud grandfather (Papa) of Kristopher and Jeromy Dobrint, Stefanie and Kaylea Bray. Adoring great-grandfather to Ella-Kay and Hunter. Dear big brother of Winnifred Bray-Rathbun (Doug) and predeceased by his brother Paul Bray and sister Jayne Bray-Hill. Lovingly remembered by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Jim enjoyed spending time fishing and making wooden keepsakes for his family, vacations at the cottage in Bobcaygeon with his family and members of the King Hunt and Fish Club, as well as many years volunteer coaching with Welland Minor Hockey. His retirement from truck driving after 55 years came with the enjoyment of playing darts at the Welland Legion and backyard billiards with his neighboring partners in crime. The family would also like to express their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at the Welland Hospital 4th Floor for their incredible care and compassion through this difficult time. As per Jim's wishes, private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life for family and friends to be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated by the family. www.cancer.ca
Arrangements in care of JJ PATTERSON & SONS FUNERAL RESIDENCE, 19 Young Street, Welland Online condolences may be shared at www.jjpatterson.ca