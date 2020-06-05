James "Jim" Pool
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Eventide Home, at the age of 95. Jim has been reunited with his first wife, Marjorie, and with his daughters Elaine Pool and Pam O'Donoghue. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Rosemarie Talarico-Pool, and her son Bill. Loving father of Gary (Diane) Pool and father-in-law of John O'Donoghue. Cherished granddad of Michael (Liz), Terry (Heather), James (Michelle) and great-granddad of Jamie, Jessica, and Haley. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman. In his earlier years, he was a member of the Niagara Falls Pipe Band. He worked and retired from General Motors, and thoroughly enjoyed his retirement spending time hunting, fishing, and time with his family. A special thank you to Eventide Home for taking tremendous care of Jim throughout the years. In accordance with Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). A private family interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Jim, memorial donations may be given to Salvation Army Eventide Home. Online condolences may be shared on Jim's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved