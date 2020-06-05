Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Eventide Home, at the age of 95. Jim has been reunited with his first wife, Marjorie, and with his daughters Elaine Pool and Pam O'Donoghue. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Rosemarie Talarico-Pool, and her son Bill. Loving father of Gary (Diane) Pool and father-in-law of John O'Donoghue. Cherished granddad of Michael (Liz), Terry (Heather), James (Michelle) and great-granddad of Jamie, Jessica, and Haley. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman. In his earlier years, he was a member of the Niagara Falls Pipe Band. He worked and retired from General Motors, and thoroughly enjoyed his retirement spending time hunting, fishing, and time with his family. A special thank you to Eventide Home for taking tremendous care of Jim throughout the years. In accordance with Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). A private family interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Jim, memorial donations may be given to Salvation Army Eventide Home. Online condolences may be shared on Jim's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 5, 2020.