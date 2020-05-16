PORTER, JAMES Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 at 95 years of age. Jim was a bonnie son of Scotland, born in Alexandria on the banks of Loch Lomond in 1924. He drove a grocery truck at 16, and an ambulance at 17 during the blitz of Scottish shipyards. He later worked at the Blackburn aircraft factory in Dumbarton, Scotland. In the 1950s, he emigrated to Canada with the goal of a better life for his family. He found this in Toronto and later in St. Catharines, Ontario. He is predeceased by his loving wife Margaret in 2000, and by his sisters Jean and Agnes and brothers David and John. He is survived by his son David Alexander Porter (Joan Acosta) of Vancouver; granddaughter Erin Kathryn Porter (Leonardo Maia) of Boca Raton, Florida; and grandchildren Olivia, Luca, and Mateo. He is also survived by his partner of 17 years, Ada Wilson, his devoted caregiver and friend. Jim will be lovingly remembered by nieces Nancy, Ann, and Dorothy and nephews Scott and Ronald. He will be fondly remembered for his work by comrades at Massey Ferguson, the Canadian Autoworkers Union (CAW), and later UNIFOR.org. Throughout his life Jim was a devoted unionist and believed deeply in making a better life for everyone in a prosperous country. He and his friend Gerry Michaud of Napanee, formerly of St. Catharines, were a dynamic duo in Ontario union circles. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. A small family service will be held at the George Darte Funeral Chapel in St. Catharines during the week of May 20, 2020. Due to the current COVID pandemic, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations to the Salvation Army in the name of James Porter would be his fondest wish http://salvationarmystcatharines.com. Because of the small size of our family service, we would welcome email wishes from friends and colleagues. Please send to david.x.porter@gmail.com. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 16, 2020.