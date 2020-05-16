James Porter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTER, JAMES Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 at 95 years of age. Jim was a bonnie son of Scotland, born in Alexandria on the banks of Loch Lomond in 1924. He drove a grocery truck at 16, and an ambulance at 17 during the blitz of Scottish shipyards. He later worked at the Blackburn aircraft factory in Dumbarton, Scotland. In the 1950s, he emigrated to Canada with the goal of a better life for his family. He found this in Toronto and later in St. Catharines, Ontario. He is predeceased by his loving wife Margaret in 2000, and by his sisters Jean and Agnes and brothers David and John. He is survived by his son David Alexander Porter (Joan Acosta) of Vancouver; granddaughter Erin Kathryn Porter (Leonardo Maia) of Boca Raton, Florida; and grandchildren Olivia, Luca, and Mateo. He is also survived by his partner of 17 years, Ada Wilson, his devoted caregiver and friend. Jim will be lovingly remembered by nieces Nancy, Ann, and Dorothy and nephews Scott and Ronald. He will be fondly remembered for his work by comrades at Massey Ferguson, the Canadian Autoworkers Union (CAW), and later UNIFOR.org. Throughout his life Jim was a devoted unionist and believed deeply in making a better life for everyone in a prosperous country. He and his friend Gerry Michaud of Napanee, formerly of St. Catharines, were a dynamic duo in Ontario union circles. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. A small family service will be held at the George Darte Funeral Chapel in St. Catharines during the week of May 20, 2020. Due to the current COVID pandemic, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations to the Salvation Army in the name of James Porter would be his fondest wish http://salvationarmystcatharines.com. Because of the small size of our family service, we would welcome email wishes from friends and colleagues. Please send to david.x.porter@gmail.com. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved