James Richard Burke died April 22, 2020 after facing cancer with courage and good humour. Jim, son of Charles and Jane Burke, was born March 13, 1963. His passion for music (reflected in his well-curated collection of vinyl), baseball (reflected in his 40,000+ baseball card collection), WW II history and fishing are surpassed only by his love for his children: Richard (and Elyse), Joshua (and Tatiana), and Alexandra. He is survived by his siblings—Cathy Mondloch (Michael), Adam (Gayle), and Patrick (Alice), 14 nieces and nephews, Lynn Burke (mother of his children) and a large extended family. Jim attended Prince Philip Public School where he formed a circle of friends who shared adventures and remained close throughout his entire adult life. After graduating from Governor Simcoe Secondary School, Jim earned his B.A. (Economics) at McMaster University and MBA at Dalhousie University. He went on to a successful career in finance while raising his family in Ajax, ON. Jim inspired many young boys as an OBA baseball coach, leading his team to three OBA championships. In 1988 he initiated Shaggyball, a fantasy baseball league that is only waiting for the MLB season to start to launch its 33rd season; always an optimist, Jim commissioned this year's draft from his bed in the midst of Covid-19. In 2009, Jim attended the Milwaukee Brewer's fantasy baseball camp with his Dad, where he got a double off his Dad's best pitch. Jim returned to St. Catharines in 2018 and thoroughly enjoyed his new career delivering mail for Canada Post. Jim and his family are tremendously grateful for the support received from health care providers, both at the Walker Family Cancer Centre and in the community. That support, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, allowed Jim to spend his final weeks at home under the care and support of family and friends. A small, private ceremony will be held in the immediate future; a larger celebration befitting of Jimmy B will be held when that is possible. Jim had a great love and respect for the United Way. We ask that those who wish to honour Jim's memory do so by donating to the United Way Niagara. We suggest the Education Opportunity Fund—a fund established to honour his Dad's 70th birthday that provides post-secondary scholarships to promising young people in the United Way's After School Program, or the Covid-19 Emergency Fund. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 24, 2020