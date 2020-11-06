1/
James Robert FUDGE
It is with great sorrow that we have to tell you that our dear brother and friend James has died at the age of 61. James died unexpectedly on October 28, 2020. James lived his life to the fullest every day he could. He will be truly missed by his sister Rosemary (Gord) Morris, brother Dan (Theresa) Fudge, sister Angela (Gary) Lauder and his many nieces and nephews. James has left a huge hole in many lives. May we always remember him as a gentleman with a huge heart. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., on Monday, November 9th from 6 - 8pm. Due to Covid-19, masks are required to enter the funeral home and all social distancing rules will apply. A private service will be held. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
