Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
905-685-6584
James Roddy Obituary
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Thursday, March 19, 2020. In his 74th year, James Milton Roddy, beloved husband of Bella Mary Roddy (nee Hopkins), loving father of Ian (Andrea), Andy (Lisa) and Sarah (Greg), proud grandpa of Vivian and Arden, dear brother of Gordon (Julie) and Sheila (Al) and fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. James was a retired chartered accountant and entrepreneur. James was an active member of Mountainview United Church, Brock Senior Centre and Dunlop Drive Senior's Centre. He enjoyed and loved his family. Due to current health issues. A private family service will be held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel, St. Catharines. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital, Mountainview United Church or the Parkinson Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 24, 2020
