Ron Turner, age 86, St. Catharines, Ontario, passed away on May 7, 2020, with loving family present. James Ronald Turner was born to Alfred and Hazel (Cascadden) Turner, on June 26, 1933, in Walkerville, Ontario. In 1956, he married Laurie (Lorraine Heisler) - the love of his life - who survives him. Ron is also survived by: brother Dick; children: Jay (Jenny), Laurie Ann (Doug), Scott (Lisa), Tracy (Ted), Mary Jo (Rob); grandchildren: Sean, Jaryd (Roxanne), Jasmine, Connor, Chris (Ashley), Kim, Bob (Casandra), Olivia (Alex), Ben, Tim, Andy (Kristina); great-grandchildren Carter, Jaymes, Gavin, and another expected in June; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ron was predeceased by parents Alfred and Hazel and brothers Walter and Doug. Ron attended Kennedy C.I. and W.D. Howe High Schools in Windsor, Ontario. Soon after graduation he began a career in policing. After marrying he and Laurie settled in Sarnia Ontario. Ron retired from the Sarnia Police Force with 30 years service as a forensic specialist with the rank of Sargent. He was the recipient of numerous commendations. After retirement, he and Laurie made their home in St. Catharines, Ontario. Ron was an accomplished artist having an early second career as a professional cartoonist. He had a witty sense of humor and was loved for his "Grandpa jokes". He was a kind man, who treated everyone with respect. Ron was known for his love of sport and was an accomplished coach and athlete. He played many sports including football, basketball, baseball and broomball. As a Bantam his team won the Ontario collegiate basketball championship in 1947-48. He was competitive in track and field in his youth. Ron competed in countless running and walking races throughout his life time, including marathons and ultra marathons. He set a number of Ontario and Canadian age group records in race-walking. Ron was an avid hiker with a love of nature which he shared with Laurie, his family and friends. He and Laurie were members of the Bruce Trail Association and have hiked the entire trail end to end with friends Stu and Audie. Ron's family would like to thank the incredible staff at Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital in St. Catharines for the dignified and compassionate care he received during this challenging time. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines, Ont. A private memorial service will be held followed by burial at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in support of Cancer Research or Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital in St. Catharines, On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 12, 2020.