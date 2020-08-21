1/1
James "Jim" STRANGE
Passed away peacefully, with his loving family by his side, at Bella Senior Care Residence on Saturday August 15, 2020 at the age of 76. Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Joyce (nee Hope) Strange. Devoted father of Jim (Cindy), Mike (Susie) and Diane. Cherished grandfather of Aidan and Brian. Beloved husband of Mary Jane (nee Crowley). He will be dearly missed by his sister Joanne (Jim) and brother Allan and Bryan. Jim was an avid lover of all sports, especially baseball, hockey, horse racing, golf and boxing. He spent many years traveling the world supporting Canadian amateur boxing. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends at Clancy's. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bella Senior Care for your kindness and compassion during this difficult time. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Cremation, followed by a private Funeral Service and inurnment at Fairview Cemetery have taken place. In memory of Jim, memorial contributions may be made to The BoxRun Foundation, and would be appreciated. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
