James William Fraser (August 14, 1922 - February 2, 2020) Born in 1922 to William Fraser (1954) and Margaret Harris (1990) both of Pictou, Nova Scotia. Predeceased by brother Joe (1941), sister Margaret Murray of Oakville (2017), wife Betty (Macintosh) 1973, and wife Eileen (Hammond) 1995. Survived by spouse Ruth (Sullivan) of Bonita Springs, Florida, sons Joe (Gillian) and Ian (Aleks) of Toronto, daughter Jane of San Mateo, California and granddaughter Leslie (Ruth), of Toronto, stepchildren, Billy (Susan) Sullivan, Sharon (Joe) Raftery, Nancy (David) Duffy, Brian (Patti) Sullivan, and Joe (Mary) Prush, 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Unlike modern families, Jim grew up in one house on the same street in the small Nova Scotia town of Pictou with younger brother Joe and sister Margaret. Jim attended the Pictou Academy, Mount Allison Academy and Mount Allison University (Bachelor of Science). In 1947 he graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Engineering and then attended the Chrysler Institute of Technology in Detroit earning a Master of Automotive Engineering in 1949. The family moved to St. Catharines in 1953 where Jim worked for Canadian Warren Pink as plant manager. Jim was an active member of the St. Catharines Golf and Country Club for over 50 years with three recorded holes in one. He served as Club President was a member of the twenty some group. Jim was an avid curler making annual trips to the Quebec Winter Carnival Bonspiel. In 1965 the family moved to Stratford with Dominion Chain where Jim assumed the role of general manager. There he maintained his sporting interests and was an active member of the Stratford Golf and Curling Club. In 1969, Jim moved back to St. Catharines joining Canada Forgings in Welland in an ownership and management position. After a successful 16 years with the company, Jim retired in 1985. Jim spent many happy years in retirement in Naples and Bonita Springs, Florida. Jim and Ruth travelled extensively and greatly enjoyed the regular large family gatherings of the Prush-Sullivan-Fraser clan. Jim and Ruth were both long time members of Imperial Golf Club in Bonita Springs. Jim had one recorded hole in one at Imperial and shot his age multiple times until 2016 when he finally hung up the clubs. Jim was straightforward, honest and generous in everything he did throughout his life. Celebration of life on Friday February 14th at 12 noon at the St Catharines Golf and Country Club. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Joe Fraser '44 Memorial Scholarship, c/o Mount Allison University, 62 York Street, Sackville, NB, E4L 1E2.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 6, 2020