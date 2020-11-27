Green, James Wallace On Monday November 23, 2020, at the age of 95, Jim passed away peacefully at Chapman House in Owen Sound, Ontario. Beloved father of Tom, Betty, Peter and Bill. Jim was also a loving grandfather to Leah, Cody, Ryan, Abby, Laura, Maddy, Candice, Lindsay and Robert. He was a beloved father-in-law to Tom's wife Keltie and grandfather-in-law to Lindsay's husband Phil. In his final years, he developed an unbreakable bond with his great-grandson Wells, son of Lindsay and Phil. Jim was predeceased by his much-loved wife Mary Margaret (Cox) and later by his second wife Lucille Bough. He was proud to have been a part of the lives of Lucille's children and grandchildren. A strong, intelligent, and multi-talented man, Jim was born in Toronto, Ontario. During World War II, he was posted to England where he proudly served Canada as a wireless air gunner. It was during his time in London that he met his wife Mary (nee Cox). During his life, Jim lived in many places across Canada and accomplished a great many things, including running his own business. He was especially proud of his contributions to the development and systems testing of the Lancaster Bomber (in Malton, Ontario), and for having been one of the fastest Morse coders in the Canadian Forces - a skill he passed on to many others during his time in the Canadian Signal Corps in the '50s and early '60s. One of Jim's passions in life was the Royal Canadian Legion. He was a fixture at a variety of Legions where he lived, a passionate advocate for military veterans of all ages, and he never missed a Remembrance Day Parade. As a long-time resident of Weston, Ontario, Jim would regale his family with tales of growing up in Weston and the colourful characters he encountered there. One of his favourites was the story of a friend who was ticketed for speeding on Weston Road - by a police officer on a bicycle. In Jim's memory, the family asks that donations be made to your local branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (https://www.legion.ca/contact-us/find-a-branch
). Arrangements entrusted to Grey Bruce Cremation and Burial Services 519-371-8507.