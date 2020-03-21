|
|
After celebrating his 89th birthday, our beloved husband, dad and papa left us to be with his Lord. James "Jim" left this world as he lived - quietly, peacefully and with great dignity. He leaves behind the love of his life, his "rock" and wife of 59 years, Jackie Crawford (Chapdelaine). Jim's children, Jim (Leanne) Crawford, Cheryl (Ron) Polidori and Jeff (Kelly) Crawford will miss his gentle guidance, sense of humour and never-ending love. Jim was the extremely proud papa of ten grandchildren: Kyle and Jordan Crawford, Andrea, Lucas and Erika Polidori (Stefan Romano), Jennifer, Daniel, Katherine and Kharington Crawford and Danika Atkinson. Jim is predeceased by his brother Allan Crawford and sister Joan Dorman (Crawford). Also grieving are Jim's sister Carol-Ann (Peter) Klotz, sisters-in-law Maud Crawford and Jeannette Kalynuik, and brothers-in-law Ken Dorman and John MacDonald (Dorothy Kilday). Although a man of few words, Jim made his life and presence known in Port Colborne through his gift of artistry. Jim "made his mark" with his 56th year tenure as Scenic Designer with the Port Colborne Operatic Society. After retiring from INCO, following his 35 years of employment, Jim pursued his passion as Scenic Artist at Shaw Festival. He was well loved by all for his creativity, his warm smile, and for his firm handshake. While being a scenic artist kept him "behind the scenes", Jim also entertained many an enthusiastic audience in the '50's and '60's. Along with brother Allan on the drums, Jim was the rhythm guitarist for the band "The Beats". Truly, gifts are meant to be shared. While Jim was planning his "final performance" at the hospital, son Jeff and grand-daughter Andrea serenaded him with much-loved tunes. These are moments we will cherish forever. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Jim knew him to be a quiet, kind and considerate gentleman. He was a loving and devoted family man, whose sense of adventure was shared in the many camping trips, tobogganing expeditions and family skating trips at the "clay pits". Jim was also a "MacGyver" who was always coming up with creative solutions to fix anything and everything using materials from the stockpile in his basement workshop. Seamlessly, Jim dovetailed these traits with respectfulness, fairness and integrity, held together with faith and love. We will deeply miss him and the truly amazing man and role model that he was. We take comfort in knowing that Jim's beautiful influence continues to ripple outward from the example he always set for others. A sincere thank you to the wonderfully skilled and compassionate staff on 2 West at the Port Colborne Hospital. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Jim's family will postpone visitation and funeral mass until a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to St. John Bosco Church. On line condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 21, 2020