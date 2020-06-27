James William Hawke
Hawke, James William Passed away peacefully at Henley House on Thursday, June 25th, 2020 at the age of 89. James, beloved husband of the late Marion. Dear father of Jim (Linda) and Debbie (Dave MacIntyre). Loving grandfather of Ashley (Chris) and great grandfather to Brooklinn and Liam. Predeceased by his parents James and Clara, his sister Kate, his brothers Robert, Fred and Charles, lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the caring staff of Henley House, special thanks to the nurses, psw's and support staff of the Montebello Wing. You were all an extension of our family, providing love and compassionate care to dad for the past 7 years. A private family funeral is planned with interment in Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church St., St. Catharines 905-684-6346.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.
