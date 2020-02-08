Home

James William (Obie) O'Brien

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 6, 2020. Survived by his wife Cheryl, brothers Dennis (Vera) & Danny (Linda), his children Terry, Laurie (Craig), Duke (Laura), his step-children Eddie, Dustin (Liz), Kristyn, his grandchildren Matt, David (Ashley), Taylor Shannon, Dylan, Sophie, London, Liam, Brooklynn, Lexi & Kinley. Jim was greeted in heaven by his father James, his mother Myrtle and his brother Dean. Jim spent 14 years playing professional hockey before moving to the construction industry where he retired as a Vice President. Jim loved Florida, spending time with family and having drinks with the boys. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know him. At Jim's request there will be no funeral service but those wishing to show their condolences can make a donation to the . Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020
