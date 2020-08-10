Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at his home on Saturday August 8, 2020 at the age of 76. He is now in the arms of Elohim in Paradise. Beloved husband of Janice 'Jan' for 54 years. Loving dad of the late Jason (1989) and Jarrod (the late Carolee)(2012). Dear brother of Ben (Rose), Eddie (BettyAnn), and Sandra (Guy) Tomlinson. Cherished brother-in-law of Marilyn (the late Gus) Anstey. Jim was employed with Local 1007 until his retirement in 2009. He was an avid musician playing for Opry Niagara and Rainbow Pure Water. And also on the worship team at Redeemer Bible Church and Lifepointe Bible Church. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, A Private Family Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. In memory of Jim, donations to Lifepointe Church or Youth for Christ would be appreciated by his family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com