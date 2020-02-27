|
|
1931-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jan Bertil Ohlsson on February 25, 2020, in his 89th year at the Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital. Beloved husband of Ingrid for 67 years. Father of Peter (Mary), Stefan (Dini), Jorgen (Sherry) and Catharina (James). Farfar to Taylor, Jannika, Victoria, Jon, Paige, Chelsea and Brianna. Great-farfar to Hunter and Averie. Jan was born on September 7,1931 in Malmo Sweden to Edla and Thor Ohlsson. He spent his youth in Malmo, and like all young men, served in the Army until his early twenties. In 1953 he married Ingrid Winberg and not only started their family but a career in the Swedish Police Service. While in the Police Service, he volunteered to join the United Nations Peacekeeping efforts serving 2 tours of duty in both Cyprus and the Belgian Congo. In 1988, he and all past and present UN Peacekeepers were globally recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize. In 1967, Jan and Ingrid emigrated to Canada, settling in St. Catharines with their four children where Jan was employed by General Motors in their Security Department. In 1994 he retired and spent many wonderful years living in Florida before moving back to St. Catharines to be closer to his family. Jan was a member of the Lions Clubs International, most recently the Merriton Chapter. Jan was a man of honor and service. His proudest accomplishment was his family you will be missed. A special thank you to the staff on 2 West at the Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital for their compassionate care of our father. Cremation has taken place. Private funeral to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services. Condolences may be left at www.Passfieldmortuary.ca. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 2, between 2 and 5 p.m. at Fresco's European Grill Ridley Heights Plaza, 4th Avenue Louth, St. Catharines
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 27, 2020