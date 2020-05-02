It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Jan Shelley Marvin Jaster, 65, of St.Catharines, Ontario, Canada, on April 25, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his home after a hard relentless battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to be determined. Jan was born in Edmonton, Alberta to Harvey and Evelyn Jaster on December 17, 1954. Jan worked as a secondary school teacher for the Hamilton Wentworth Board for most of his adult life. After retiring he worked part time as a product photographer for Harmony Jewellers in Grimsby for a number of years. He loved survival and outdoor things like canoe trips with family, photography, singing in a Southern Gospel Quartet for many years and playing his bass guitar in the worship band at church. Jan is survived by his wife Joyce Jaster (nee Peters) of St. Catharines, son Todd (Tanya), son Kyle (Becky), step children Brad Hildebrand (Angela), Melanie DeLine (Wayne) and Robyn Hildebrand, siblings Penny Loewen (Brad), Hal (Cheryl), Rob (Vicki) and Pam Belvedere (Frank), parents Harvey and Evelyn, siblings-in-law Bruce Peters (Nancy), Murray Peters (Kathy), Glenn Peters (Ruth), grandchildren Caleb Hildebrand, Quinton Post, Gavin Post, Noah Wilson, Laney Wilson, Tyler Larochelle, Jordyn DeLine, Noah Deline and a long expected granddaughter in September, who he will never meet here on earth, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Joyce and the family wish to extend our gratitude to Dr. Tharmabala, Dr. Conen, and the whole Palliative Care Team at the Walker Family Cancer Centre in St. Catharines. As well as Dr. Agzarian and the nursing staff and Care Team at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton. Especially to the excellent and caring nursing staff from Paramed that visited us twice a day and cared for Jan with love and compassion for six months, and the VON nurses that spent the last few nights so that I could sleep. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 2, 2020.