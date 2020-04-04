|
|
It is with profound sadness and broken hearts the family of Jan Mars announce his sudden passing on April 1, 2020 in Fort Erie. Jan Willem Hendrik Mars was born in Holland to Tjizka and Bill Mars on Jan. 14, 1955. He immigrated to Canada in 1965. Jan attended school in Fort Erie. Jan married his high school sweetheart Lorraine Sisler on Sept. 10, 1983 in Fort Erie and this is where he also raised his family. Jan was predeceased by his parents Bill and Tjizka Mars, sister Annejesse (Mars) Perquin and brother Pieter Mars. Jan is survived by his wife and best friend Lorraine (Sisler), daughters Stephanie Mars and Chantal Mars ( Tyler), brother Rob Mars(Arlene), sister-in-law Mary Rose Mars, brother- in-law Gerard Perquin, father- in -law Burdett Sisler, sister-in-law Sharon Gill(Dave), sister-in-law Betti Argentino(Chris), bother-in-law Burdett, brother-in-law Norman Sisler(Margaret), many nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly. Jan choose a career as a Youth Councillor and worked for the District School Board of Niagara. He was well known and respected in his field. He was able to connect with many students. His career expanded from 1987 until he retired in 2016. Jan enjoyed life to the fullest and loved his family and large circle of friends. His adventurous side loved the outdoors camping, hiking, kayaking. Jan's biggest passion was his artistic side creating unique style drawings and painting them. He found so much joy in painting. Some would refer him to be a Gifted Artist. Anyone who knew Jan knows the passion he had for animals especially his cats. Jan you were a kind and gentle, giving man with an infectious smile. You will be deeply missed by all of us. We love you. "Fly high free spirit" A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date (please monitor the funeral website for updated details). Those who wish to remember Jan in a special way may make a donation to the SPCA in his memory. Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 4, 2020