The Lord has called to glory in His infinite wisdom, Jan Zwier. Jan was born in Overijssel, The Netherlands in 1934 to loving parents Marten and Berendtje Zwier. The oldest of four children, Jan was big brother to Klaas (Catherine), Helen (Ralph) and Alice (Bob). He was born during the Great Depression at the outbreak of WWII and yet was able to develop a wonderful sense of humour and a natural sense of curiosity. As a little boy he often explored the city streets and was once found under a bus trying to figure out how it worked. At the age of 17 he went on the adventure of a lifetime as he moved to Canada with his father to start a new life after the war and ready a home for the rest of their family. He found employment at General Motors where he worked for the rest of his career. Jan fell madly in love with Dieuwke Postma and made quick order of making her his wife in 1958. They left on their honeymoon with nothing but a rotisserie chicken between them as they drove off into the sunset. They were soon blessed with four bouncing babies - Marten, Wendy, Bernice, and Alice. Jan and Dieuwke raised their children to be wonderful examples of Christ-like love and were soon blessed with four children-in-law Alice, Adrian, Jeff, and Peter. It wasn't long before they had 15 grandchildren to love and cherish. Grandpa was a wonderful cook - his Dutch soup could rival any Oma's, his pancakes were perfectly thin every time. Jan joyfully took on the role of great-grandfather recently and absolutely adored all his great-grandchildren. He was the first one to get down on the floor to play and make funny faces to get the babies to laugh. Jan was a humble and faithful servant of Jesus and there is no doubt that he is sitting in the Lord's presence basking in His glory. His twice daily devotional time with Dieuwke is a habit we should all seek to emulate. Jan was predeceased by two grandsons, David Weima (1987) and Pieter Spyker (2017) and is surely giving them a giant grandpa hug right now. At this time the family has put off funeral arrangements until such a time as we can all gather together to remember our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. The family will hold a private graveside service at Hillside Cemetery in Ridgeville. There will be a memorial service at First Reformed Church, St. Catharines announced on later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cairn Christian Schools. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 26, 2020