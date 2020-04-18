|
|
age 83, a resident of Wheaton, IL passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020, at Belmont Village in Carol Stream, Illinois. Jane was born January 28, 1937 in Niagara Falls, Ontario to Wilfrid and Mary Wallace. She is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Thomas J. Lee, her brothers William Wallace and Wilfrid Wallace. She is survived by her three children, David (Celeste) Lee of Wilmette IL, Thomas Lee of Northville MI and Catherine Stasell of Batavia IL, and her 6 grandchildren, Henry, John and Sophie Lee; and Matthew, Andrew and Sarah Stasell. Jane is also survived by her sister Mary Lou Sculley (the late John) of Hannibal, MO. Memorial gifts may be directed to: Leukemia Research Foundation 191 Waukegan Rd., Ste 105, Northfield IL 60093 www.allbloodcancers.org Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 18, 2020