Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Columba Anglican Church
7 St. Columba Dr.
St. Catharines, ON
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Columba Anglican Church
7 St. Columba Dr.
St. Catharines, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane ALLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Ellen ALLAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Ellen ALLAN Obituary
Peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on February 12, 2020 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Robert Allan and her brother Warren Craig. Cherished mother of Craig (Susan), Cathy (Don), Laurie (Tom) and Sharon (Duane). Adored nana to Danielle (Scott), Matthew, Stephanie (Jon), Leslie (Brad), Kristy, Kyle, Victoria and Tyler, and great-grandmother to Oliver and Alexander. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality, her infectious smile and her positive outlook on life. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Belgasem, Dr. H. Kim, and Dr. Soliman and the 3A staff at NHS St. Catharines for their exceptional care. In keeping with Jane's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18 at St. Columba Anglican Church, 7 St. Columba Dr., St. Catharines. The funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a reception at the church hall to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Niagara Health Foundation or St. Columba Church. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -