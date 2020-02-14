|
|
Peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on February 12, 2020 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Robert Allan and her brother Warren Craig. Cherished mother of Craig (Susan), Cathy (Don), Laurie (Tom) and Sharon (Duane). Adored nana to Danielle (Scott), Matthew, Stephanie (Jon), Leslie (Brad), Kristy, Kyle, Victoria and Tyler, and great-grandmother to Oliver and Alexander. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality, her infectious smile and her positive outlook on life. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Belgasem, Dr. H. Kim, and Dr. Soliman and the 3A staff at NHS St. Catharines for their exceptional care. In keeping with Jane's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18 at St. Columba Anglican Church, 7 St. Columba Dr., St. Catharines. The funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a reception at the church hall to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Niagara Health Foundation or St. Columba Church. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 14, 2020