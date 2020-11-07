1/
Jane (Newman) Ralph
Jane died October 27, 2020 at the Kingston General Hospital holding the hands of her daughters, Eliza and Cynthia. She fell asleep peacefully knowing she was loved and grateful for having lived a long and joyful life. Jane is survived by her son Duncan Ralph, daughters Eliza Ralph Murphy and Cynthia Ralph Walker, granddaughter Rhiannon Murphy, sisters Missy Collier, Cassie Miazga, and her many cousins, nieces and nephews. Jane is predeceased by her beloved father and mother, George and Kate Newman and brother Howard Newman. Jane was born and raised in St Catharines, Ontario. She attend Havergal College in Toronto and returned to help on the family farm, training and showing the Hackney breed with whom she and her father won many ribbons. In later years Jane moved to the Kingston area where she trained and competed in dog agility. In lieu of flowers, Jane has requested a donation in her memory to Border Collie Rescue Ontario.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 7, 2020.
