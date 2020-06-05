Janet Anne ROOKLEY
It is with great sadness that the family of Janet Rookley (daughter of Edward and Jeanette Lundy) announce her passing on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 78. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, William (Bill) Rookley. She will be greatly missed by her sons Andrew (Elsie) and Cameron (Jasmin), three wonderful grandsons, Evan, Aidan, and Edward, and a very special granddaughter Tess. She also leaves her siblings, brother Graham Lundy (Micki) and his sons Justin (Allie) and Jordan and her sister Heather Reece. Janet was a teacher for many years with the Niagara South Board of Education. She began her career teaching Grade one at Orchard Park School and finished her career teaching Grade eight at Simcoe Street School where she touched many lives. Janet and Bill were fortunate that they were able to travel the world extensively. They especially enjoyed participating in many Elder hostel programmes (now Road Scholar) whether it was walking historic Boston, visiting California wineries or enjoying the amazing art in Santa Fe. For many years Janet was a member of the Niagara Falls Curling Club where she met many wonderful people. At the present time she was a member of the Bridge Centre of Niagara where she held a Life Master in duplicate bridge. Cremation has taken place. If desired, a donation may be made to a cause that touches your heart. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 5, 2020.
