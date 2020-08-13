Janet BURKE

Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Delbert Cunningham, the late Patrick Burke and loving mother of Karen (Richard) Kitney and Lori Ann (Iain) Ford. Cherished grandmother of Dr. Lauren Kitney (Dr. Jonathan Livergant), Andrew (Tara) Kitney, Cameron Ford (Lyndsay Parent) and Meg Ford (Lesley Williamson) and great-grandmother of Mira Livergant, Joseph, Lucy and Daniel Kitney. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. In memory of Janet, memorial contributions may be made to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com